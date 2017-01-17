Winnipeg Jets rookie Patrik Laine still not close to returning

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Jets rookie superstar Patrik Laine was once again a spectator at practice on Tuesday.

Laine, 18, still has not started skating again since he suffered a concussion on Jan. 7 against the Buffalo Sabres.

“I could tell you he’s improving and that would be true and then we have to wait until tomorrow to see if it’s more true,” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said.

“Yes, it’s good. It’s getting, we like to think, better every day. Careful about saying that because normal course there are times when it doesn’t get better every day.”

Considering Laine hasn’t even skated yet, the Jets will probably be without their rookie forward for at least a couple more games.

The Jets are at home to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday for the start of a four game homestand.

