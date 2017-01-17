Downtown Winnipeg mall to get eight new vendors by the end of the month

WINNIPEG — Cityplace mall is getting a makeover with some unexpected vendors.

The Robert Lowdon Gallery and Living Edge Handcrafted Furnishings were located on Graham Avenue as combined business, but have since moved into the mall.

“We’ve been getting a lot of foot traffic. We really wanted to open a place that was different and unique downtown,” Lowdon said.

The spot is also unique for a downtown shopping mall. The two local artists never imagined their business would end up in a mall, but they’re glad it did.

“We’ve had great responses from people saying they really like to see a new store like this in here,” Ryan Henderson, owner of Living Edge Handcrafted Furnishings said.

“Its promoting local businesses and local artists.”

According to the director of Cityplace, it’s all a part of a bigger plan to expand alongside True North Square which is under construction next door.

“When you look at the amount of new development taking place downtown – condos, multifamily projects opening…I think we are starting to build that critical mass of residential population as well,” Martin Krawitz said.

In addition to the two local artists there will be six other new vendors coming to Cityplace by the end of January. Two of them are new restaurants in the food court. Za had their grand opening on Monday which drew long lineups.