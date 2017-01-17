Crime
Man charged after police investigate threats against N.B. Premier Brian Gallant

A New Brunswick man is in custody after police say someone made threats against Premier Brian Gallant.

RCMP are not speaking to the nature of the threats, just that a man was arrested Monday night as the result of an investigation.

Daniel LeBlanc of Second North River was in Moncton provincial court Tuesday to face charges of uttering threats.

He is being held in custody and is expected back in court Wednesday.

