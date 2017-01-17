Heavy rain expected for Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Howe Sound

A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound tonight and into Wednesday.

Up to 70 mm of rain could fall over Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley by midday tomorrow, with up to 90 mm expected to fall over Howe Sound.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga says an extremely moist and mild southwest flow continues to sweep on to B.C.’s South Coast.

High streamflow advisories are in place for parts of Vancouver Island today as snowmelt adds additional runoff to rivers.

Heavy downpours can cause flash flooding and pooling water. Residents are being advised to clear their storm drains so that water can drain away.

Strong winds will also be a problem over parts of Vancouver Island and the mainland.

A wind warning with southeast winds up to 80 km/h will occur over East Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast Tuesday, and exposed coastal sections of Greater Victoria early this evening.

The winds will ease later tonight as the front moves away from the region.

