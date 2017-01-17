Canada
January 17, 2017 2:59 pm

Wage rollbacks in Saskatchewan could be messy: labour lawyer

By Staff The Canadian Press

A labour lawyer says there could be legal complications if the Saskatchewan government proceeds with wage rollbacks.

A labour lawyer said talks of wage rollbacks in Saskatchewan could end up being messy.

Keir Vallance, an assistant professor at the University of Saskatchewan, said public sector employers can ask unions to reopen contracts that have already been negotiated, but he says they can’t force unions to do that.

He added that governments could also pass legislation to try to change contracts, but that would have legal complications.

The Saskatchewan government has sent letters to all public employers telling them to hold the line on wages or it suggests there could be layoffs.

Vallance said the letter sounds like an ultimatum.

He said it’s not clear how far a government can go in terms of rewriting public sector contracts before it becomes unconstitutional.

In 2007, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that the collective bargaining process is protected, but in 2015, the court also upheld a federal government decision to roll back wage increases for the RCMP.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

