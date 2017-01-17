Pointe-Claire residents want city to reconsider bike path in their backyards

Residents on Brigadoon Avenue in Pointe-Claire are pushing the city to reconsider a proposed bike path that would cut through their yards short.

Part of the land is owned by the city, but residents insist adding a bike path – literally in their backyards – is not the best use of their land or money.

The new 800 meter bike path would cut through Brigadoon Avenue all the way to Stillview Avenue.

Homeowners argue there is a better option that wouldn’t involve shortening their yards or cutting down any trees.

They’d like to see the bike path built along Hymus Boulevard.

Resident Charles Brunet told Global News he has invested more than $20,000 in his garden, including the city owned patch.

It’s been certified as a natural habitat for wildlife.

Not only would he hate to lose the space, he and his neighbours argue a bike path wouldn’t make sense for the neighbourhood.

“It’s too expensive and it’s dangerous,” he said.

The City of Pointe-Claire refused Global News’ request for comment, but at a recent council meeting, mayor Morris Trudeau argued Hymus Boulevard was too busy and dangerous for a bike path.



So far, the plan is to build a fence in the fall, and the bike path some time after.

Neighbourhood residents said they are hopeful the city will change its mind before then.