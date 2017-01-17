High Fidelity star John Cusack to attend Calgary Expo 2017

Actor John Cusack will be attending the 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, event organizers said Tuesday.

Cusack, known for his roles in Say Anything, High Fidelity and Being John Malkovich will be at the expo on Saturday, April 29.

He’ll join re-appearing guest Kevin Sorbo (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys) and actress Mara Wilson (Matilda).

Actor Nathan Fillion from Firefly, Castle and Serenity was the first guest from the 2017 lineup to be revealed. Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction/horror series Stranger Things, will also attend the expo.

The 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo runs from Thursday, April 27 – Sunday, April 30 at BMO Centre in Stampede Park.

Calgary Expo 2017 Guests:

· John Cusack (Say Anything, High Fidelity, Being John Malkovich)

· Mara Wilson (Matilda, Mrs. Doubtfire, Welcome to Night Vale, Where Am I Now?)

· Kevin Sorbo (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Andromeda, Meet the Spartans)

· Jason Weiser (The Myths & Legends Podcast)

· Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle, Serenity, Dr. Horrible’s Sing-A-Long Blog)

· Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

· Christopher Lambert (Highlander, Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Mortal Combat)

· Danielle Panabaker (The Flash, Friday the 13th, Arrow)