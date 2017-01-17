Vernon SAR helicopter winch team rescues snow biker

The Vernon Search And Rescue (SAR) winch rescue unit was called out for the second time in a week on Tuesday morning.

Vernon SAR was called around 7 p.m. on Sunday to assist the Shuswap Search and Rescue team in locating a missing snow biker.

The man was in the Hunter’s Range area east of Enderby, when he became separated from his group.

Crews searched through the night, and found the man’s snow bike tracks.

That led them to the edge of a steep canyon, but searchers could not safely make their way to the snow biker.

“There was a group of four, I believe,” Leigh Pearson with Vernon Serach and Rescue said. “This fellow went down into a steep canyon that he couldn’t get out of.”

At about 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Vernon Search and Rescue winch rescue unit was deployed along with a BC Air Rescue helicopter.

They located the snow biker and winched him to safety.

“His snowmobile, actually he was on one of those snow bikes, it’s still on the mountain,” Pearson said. “That’s his job. He’ll probably have to hire a private helicopter company to get it out, but we don’t rescue machines, we rescue people.”

Weather conditions in the area were snowy and windy overnight, and the rescued man was tired and cold, but otherwise uninjured.