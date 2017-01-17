Crime
January 17, 2017 2:13 pm

Two Hills RCMP looking for vehicle involved in hit and run

By Michael Vecchio Global News

File: RCMP cruiser.

File / Global News
A A

Two Hills RCMP are asking for the public’s help for any information relating to a hit-and-run collision that happened on Jan. 12.

Police responded to a report of a hit and run on Thursday that occurred on Highway 45 near Willingdon, Alta.

RCMP said a Kia Soul travelling west of Willingdon at around 5:30 p.m. was struck from behind by a white pickup truck that had no tail lights.

Story continues below
Global News

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP search for semi truck that forced pickup into ditch

Officers are looking for the white pickup truck, which would be expected to have extensive front-end damage.

READ MORE: 4 children taken to hospital after collision between school bus and minivan

Anyone with information is asked to contact Two Hills RCMP at 780-657-2820 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta
Crime
Highway 45
Hit and Run
Hit and Run Crash
Kia Soul
Two Hills
Two Hills RCMP
White pickup truck
Willingdon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News