Two Hills RCMP looking for vehicle involved in hit and run

Two Hills RCMP are asking for the public’s help for any information relating to a hit-and-run collision that happened on Jan. 12.

Police responded to a report of a hit and run on Thursday that occurred on Highway 45 near Willingdon, Alta.

RCMP said a Kia Soul travelling west of Willingdon at around 5:30 p.m. was struck from behind by a white pickup truck that had no tail lights.

Officers are looking for the white pickup truck, which would be expected to have extensive front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Two Hills RCMP at 780-657-2820 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.