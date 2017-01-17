Crime
January 17, 2017 12:53 pm

Punnichy RCMP searching for wanted man known to frequent Regina

Punnichy RCMP
Punnichy RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate Eldon Joshua Dubois, 23, who has outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Dubois, who is from the Muskowekwan First Nation, has been charged with numerous offences throughout 2016, including assault, trespassing and mischief.

Dubois is described as a 23-year-old First Nations man, 5’6” tall, 185 lbs with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Dubois frequents both the Muskowekwan First Nation and Regina.

Anyone with information on Dubois’ whereabouts is asked to call Punnichy RCMP at 306-835-5200 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

