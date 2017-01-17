Dramatic video shows skater being rescued from Alaska’s Big Lake

A skater who fell through the ice on Alaska’s Big Lake last November, was reportedly in the water for 50 minutes before he could be pulled from the frigid water.

The dramatic rescue — captured by a woman who called for help — shows Jeff Deherrera, 49, roughly 180 metres away from shore, stuck in the icy water.

In the video you can hear Deherrera moaning from the pain.

“I kept hearing this voice but it wasn’t … like anyone was saying help,” Chris Hoskinson, who recorded the rescue, told KTUU, an NBC News affiliate. “What I heard it was … somehow distressing. I can’t even explain it, but it was a distressing voice.”

“I immediately grabbed my phone, I called 911, I flew down the stairs. I came outside, and I saw there was in fact someone who had gone through the ice.”

Hoskinson told the news station that she tried to go out on the ice to save the man but was unable to. The lake wasn’t completely frozen that day on Nov. 5, and Hoskinson said she felt the ice cracking beneath her.

She says she slid across the ice to get close enough to throw a paddleboard to Deherrera.

“I yelled at him and I said, turn around it’s beside you, grab the paddleboard! He said he couldn’t move!” she told NBC.

The Mat-Su Central Emergency Services in Alaska arrived to rescue Deherrera. In the video, you can seem a team using a rope to get to Deherrera.

When he’s being dragged out, Deherrera continues to moan in pain. He looks frozen and is unable to move.

Dherrera was flown to hospital by a helicopter, where he was treated for severe hypothermia. He has since recovered.