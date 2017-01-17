Police seek suspects after man beaten, stabbed and dumped in Whitehorn

Calgary police are hoping anyone with information will come forward after a man was found beaten and stabbed in the community of Whitehorn last week.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Whitlock Close N.E. at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 10 after receiving reports an injured man had been pushed out of a truck and onto the sidewalk.

The victim, a man in his mid-30s, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. His condition has since been upgraded to stable.

“Investigators are unsure whether the man received his injuries in the area, or if he was transported there after being injured,” a Tuesday news release said. “It is also unclear how many other people were in the vehicle at the time.”

Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver or grey Dodge Ram pickup truck.

A truck of the same make and colour was then found on fire at around 9 p.m. in a lane behind the 5500 block of Memorial Drive N.E.

Investigators said the burned vehicle was stolen from Airdrie, given a stolen licence plate from Medicine Hat and was intentionally set on fire.

“Investigators are not yet sure if these two incidents are connected, or if it was the same vehicle in both instances,” police said.

In a Tuesday news conference, Acting Staff Sgt. David Keagan said the victim has had “interactions” with the Calgary Police Service in the past.

“However, our interactions are maybe only a year-old with him,” he said. “It doesn’t appear that his experiences with us would have any connection to this event.”

The victim is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.