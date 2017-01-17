Connecticut politician accused of pinching woman’s groin, saying he ‘no longer has to be politically correct’

A Connecticut politician was charged after allegedly pinching a woman in her groin-area following a heated discussion about politics.

Greenwich town council member Chris von Keyserling is facing a misdemeanour fourth-degree sexual assault charge stemming from the Dec. 8 incident.

According to the Greenwich Daily Voice, the pair engaged in a conversation where the woman apparently told von Keyserling “it was a new world politically” and he was to educate his fellow politicians, the newspaper cited the warrant as saying.

“I love this new world, I no longer have to be politically correct,” von Keyserling reportedly said.

The woman then apparently told him that if he was “proud of that, I can’t help you.”

The town council member then allegedly called the woman “a lazy, bloodsucking union employee,” as to which she then fired off a “f*** you” and walked into her office.

According to the Daily Voice, the woman was then approached by von Keyserling in her office and as she attempted to leave, the politician allegedly pinched her in the groin area.

Von Keyserling was arrested on the misdemeanour charge on Wednesday, and plans to enter a not guilty plea, the man’s lawyer told The Greenwich Time.

“In almost 30 years of practicing law in this town, I would say Mr. von Keyserling is the one person I would never suspect of having any inappropriate sexual predilections,” Phil Russell told the Greenwich Time. “There was a playful gesture, in front of witnesses. It was too trivial to be considered anything of significance. To call it a sexual assault is not based in reality.”