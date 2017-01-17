Canada
January 17, 2017 11:57 am

Most Saskatoon ponds OK for recreational use: Saskatoon Fire Department

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

People looking to play a game of shinny or just get some exercise on Saskatoon ponds can now do so safely.

Dayne Winter / Global News
City officials say many Saskatoon ponds are now safe for recreational use.

Saskatoon Fire Department crews have been using augers to test ice thickness weekly since December.

Many ponds now have an ice thickness that is now more than 40 centimetres (16 inches).

Ponds with ice thick enough for recreational use are:

  • Briarwood (Blairgate Road);
  • Brand Road/Electrical (Brand Road);
  • Dundonald (Wedge Road);
  • John Avant (Kenderdine Road);
  • Lakeview (Whiteshore Crescent);
  • Marshall Hawthorne (Hartley Road);
  • North Industrial (58th Street East);
  • RCAF Memorial (Ave. C North); and
  • Trounce (Slimmon Road).

City officials are reminding everyone to stay off the river ice as it is not safe for people or pets as the ebb and flow of the water creates varying ice thickness.

They also said that river ice is always dangerous and should never be trusted.

