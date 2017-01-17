Most Saskatoon ponds OK for recreational use: Saskatoon Fire Department

City officials say many Saskatoon ponds are now safe for recreational use.

Saskatoon Fire Department crews have been using augers to test ice thickness weekly since December.

Many ponds now have an ice thickness that is now more than 40 centimetres (16 inches).

Ponds with ice thick enough for recreational use are:

Briarwood (Blairgate Road);

Brand Road/Electrical (Brand Road);

Dundonald (Wedge Road);

John Avant (Kenderdine Road);

Lakeview (Whiteshore Crescent);

Marshall Hawthorne (Hartley Road);

North Industrial (58 th Street East);

Street East); RCAF Memorial (Ave. C North); and

Trounce (Slimmon Road).

City officials are reminding everyone to stay off the river ice as it is not safe for people or pets as the ebb and flow of the water creates varying ice thickness.

They also said that river ice is always dangerous and should never be trusted.