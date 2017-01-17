TransLink
TransLink to announce first 10-Year Vision plan transit improvements

TransLink will announce the first transit improvements to be rolled out this week as part of Phase 1 of the 10-Year Vision.

The first phase of the plan, which is projected to cost $2 billion, was unanimously approved by the Mayors’ Council and TransLink in November.

Phase 1 focuses on reducing overcrowding on transit, providing new services to areas that haven’t had transit before, addressing bottlenecks on the region’s major road network and creating new pedestrian walkways and bike paths.

This phase will be funded by a $370-million contribution from the federal government and $246 million from the provincial government, with the remaining $1.3 billion coming from TransLink, along with increases in property taxes and transit fares.

On Tuesday, TransLink is expected to specifically address changes to the SeaBus and SkyTrain services.

Next steps for the development of Phase 2 will also be announced.

— With files from Amy Judd

