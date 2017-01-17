Calgary woman wins $1 million in lottery: ‘I’m going to buy my husband something nice’
A Calgary woman who won $1 million on a Lotto Max ticket said some of the money will go toward her retirement, while some will be used to spoil her husband.
Mary D’Clute bought the lottery ticket at a Petro Canada gas station in the 2600 block of 36 Street N.E.
When she scanned it in a self-checker, she found she had won one of the MaxMillions prizes from the Jan. 6 draw.
“I was shocked to see so many zeros on the little screen,” she said. “I took my ticket to the clerk and said ‘does that say what I think it says?’”
D’Clute said she might buy a “newer” boat with her winnings, and a treat for her partner.
“I’m going to buy my husband something nice.”
