Canada
January 17, 2017 10:20 am

Calgary woman wins $1 million in lottery: ‘I’m going to buy my husband something nice’

Melissa Gilligan 1 By Online Reporter  Global News

Mary D’Clute womn $1 million on the Jan. 6, 2017 Lotto Max MaxMillions.

Western Canada Lottery Corporation handout
A A

A Calgary woman who won $1 million on a Lotto Max ticket said some of the money will go toward her retirement, while some will be used to spoil her husband.

Mary D’Clute bought the lottery ticket at a Petro Canada gas station in the 2600 block of 36 Street N.E.

When she scanned it in a self-checker, she found she had won one of the MaxMillions prizes from the Jan. 6 draw.

“I was shocked to see so many zeros on the little screen,” she said. “I took my ticket to the clerk and said ‘does that say what I think it says?’”

D’Clute said she might buy a “newer” boat with her winnings, and a treat for her partner.

“I’m going to buy my husband something nice.”

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary lottery
Calgary lottery winner
Calgary Lotto Max winner
Lottery Ticket
Lottery Winner
Lotto Max
Lotto Max winner
Mary D’Clute
Petro Canada
Petro Canada gas station

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News