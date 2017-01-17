WATCH: Salter truck slides down icy highway ramp west of Toronto

A vehicle meant to provide relief from the icy roads caused by the freezing rain overnight was itself a victim when a salter truck slid down a highway ramp west of Toronto on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on the Highway 410 southbound ramp to Derry Road in Mississauga.

Video captured by Global News shows a salter truck sliding sideways and eventually stopping on the ramp shoulder.

Moments later, a large tow truck brought in to haul away the salter was also a victim of the slippery ice as it collided with a guard rail.

The ramp was closed for an hour as crews cleared the scene and de-iced the roadway. No injuries were reported.

A freezing rain warning was issued for the Greater Toronto Area overnight as road conditions were treacherous at times.

The freezing rain eventually turned to rain as temperatures warmed up during the morning hours.