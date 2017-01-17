Regina’s Exhibition Stadium ready for demolition

It once resonated to the sounds of band greats Louis Armstrong and Buddy Holly, and bore witness to hockey glory in 1974 when the Regina Pats won the Memorial Cup.

Today, the Regina Exhibition Stadium will fall victim to the wrecker’s hammer as it makes way for a multimillion-dollar exhibition centre at Evraz Place.

The project is part of an ongoing facelift to the area, which includes the new Mosaic Stadium.

The Regina Exhibition Stadium was built in 1919.