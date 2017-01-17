Manitoba man wins $1M on lottery

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba man is celebrating after winning big on the lottery.

Michael Sparks from Oak Bluff, Man., is the province’s newest millionaire.

Sparks won $1 million bucks on Maxmillion from a Lotto Max draw.

“I always try to pick up a Lotto Max ticket when the jackpot is high. And especially when there are Maxmillions draws,” he said.

Sparks was one of 28 Maxmillion winners from the Dec. 30 draw.

He plans to invest his new money.

“I’ll put some money away for the kids’ education,” he said. “After that, I’ll take my family on a vacation and then put the rest in savings.”

Sparks picked up the winning ticket at the lottery kiosk at 3192 Portage Ave.