Kahnawake fire that destroyed Plaza 138 deemed arson

The Kahnawake Mohawk Peacekeepers — the local police force in Kahnawake — are searching for two suspects in connection with a fire last Thursday at the Plaza 138 mall.

The intended target of the arson attack that destroyed the mall, was the HR Kustoms Motorcycle Shop, according to peacekeepers.

READ MORE: Kahnawake fire makes morning commute difficult on Mercier Bridge

The force says video surveillance footage shows two suspects carrying gas cans and bags, walking towards the back of the motorcycle shop minutes before the fire broke out.

While no one was injured in the fire, the Plaza was destroyed. Highway 138 was closed for hours, disrupting the morning rush hour traffic.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the Kahnawake Peacekeepers Investigation Unit at 450-632-6505 or leave an anonymous message on the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 450-632-2802.