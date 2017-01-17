Northern Saskatchewan under freezing rain warning

A freezing rain warning is in effect for most of northern Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada officials said a disturbance moving in from the west will spread freezing rain into northern parts of the province on Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Saskatoon’s freeze and thaw cycle causes damage for city and homeowners

The rain is expected to end by noon today.

Officials said extra care should be taken when walking or driving in these conditions and ice build-up could cause tree branches to break.

READ MORE: SGI cautions homeowners following major increase in ice dam claims

For the latest weather alerts download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Freezing rain warning for: