Man charged with first-degree murder in woman’s death in Saint-Lin-Laurentides
A A
A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and criminal harassment in the death of a woman north of Montreal.
Max Aubin, 21, was arraigned by video conference Monday from his hospital bed.
READ MORE: SQ investigating death of young woman in Saint-Lin-Laurentides
The body of Mylene Laliberte, 24, was found last Friday night in the basement of a triplex in Saint-Lin-Laurentides.
Aubin was arrested Sunday. He is in hospital recovering from what police said appeared to be self-inflicted injuries.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments