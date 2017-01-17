Crime
Man charged with first-degree murder in woman’s death in Saint-Lin-Laurentides

By Staff The Canadian Press

The body of Mylene Laliberte, 24, was found last Friday night in the basement of a triplex on Place Mario in Saint-Lin-Laurentides.

A Quebec man has been charged with first-degree murder and criminal harassment in the death of a woman north of Montreal.

Max Aubin, 21, was arraigned by video conference Monday from his hospital bed.

The body of Mylene Laliberte, 24, was found last Friday night in the basement of a triplex in Saint-Lin-Laurentides.

Aubin was arrested Sunday. He is in hospital recovering from what police said appeared to be self-inflicted injuries.

