81 false killer whales die after mass stranding in Florida

Officials say dozens of false killer whales have died after stranding themselves in the Gulf of Mexico west of the Florida Everglades.

95 false killer whales stranded off Hog Key, 81 dead, 1 seen alive, ~13 unaccounted for pic.twitter.com/rrltA7iVB6 — NOAA Fish Southeast (@NOAAFish_SERO) January 16, 2017

Blair Mase of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries service told reporters that the Coast Guard had confirmed sightings Saturday of the black dolphins in the shallows on the western edge of Everglades National Park.

Mase says efforts to herd the marine mammals into deeper waters failed. By Monday afternoon, 81 of the animals had died or been euthanized. Mase said over a dozen more were believed to have also stranded but had not been found.

NOAA briefing on stranded whales-southeast stranding network received report of whale swimming off Hog Key in Everglades Saturday afternoon pic.twitter.com/AL4KVAZrJr — NOAA Fish Southeast (@NOAAFish_SERO) January 16, 2017

It’s unclear what caused the stranding. Mase said rescue teams faced many challenges in the remote site off Hog Key, including sharks in the water and thick mangroves that ensnared the dying animals.

95 false killer whales strand off south Florida – details here starting at 1pm pic.twitter.com/tYekMGfmIt — NOAA Fish Southeast (@NOAAFish_SERO) January 16, 2017

