January 16, 2017 11:06 pm

Calgary police investigate shooting in city’s southeast

Police investigate after a shooting victim was found in the 100 block of Douglasbank Way S.E. on Jan. 16, 2017.

Kim Smith/ Global News
Police are investigating after a person was rushed to hospital with undetermined injuries after being found with gunshot wounds in the city’s southeast Monday evening.

Officers were called to respond a call in the 100 block of Douglasbank Way S.E.

Police did not provide provide information about the victim and did not say whether or not any arrests have been made.

No other injuries were reported.

More to come…

