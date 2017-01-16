Canadian charitable organization uniting hearts for people in need

Brands for Canada is a charity that has been making a difference because of donors and volunteers. It’s celebrating 25 years of using surplus goods to eliminate poverty and inequality with a mission for a sustainable world.

“We receive donations of brand new clothing and personal care items from manufacturers and retailers across the country and we give them out to community agencies helping people who are living in poverty as well as schools in high priority areas,” Brands for Canada executive director Helen Harakas said.

A new program was launched this year called United Hearts.

“Partnering with the TDSB (Toronto District School Board) providing boxes of personal care items and clothing to be distributed to children in need through their schools,” she said.

“We’re also working with shelters providing basic needs items.”

Hayley Prescod is an employment outreach worker at San Romanoway Revitalization Association and knows all too well what these donated items mean to those who receive them.

“Fifteen years ago I was a participant, so I was getting these products … and now going back there, and actually being able to provide them – I know how it feels to be in their shoes,” Prescod said.

Last year Brands for Canada distributed more than $40-million worth of retail items to 64,000 people through partnerships with 88 social service agencies and 150 public schools in Toronto’s high priority areas.

“If we didn’t exist … a majority of these items would be ending up in landfills, so it’s very important for us to get the word out and get new donors, and prevent perfectly usable new items from going in landfill when there’s so many people who can use them,” Harakas said.