‘He gave one last breath’: Victim’s sister testifies in Noname murder trial

One week into the second-degree murder trial of Elijah Noname, the sister of the young man he is accused of killing took the stand.

Shesheena Tanner said she often had to pause and choke back tears as she recalled how her brother, 18-year-old Nolan Tanner, was killed at a Halloween party in October 2013.

Tanner testified she was at the basement party on Montreal Street with her brother and his girlfriend, when two uninvited guests showed up: Elijah Noname and his friend.

Tanner testified that at one point Noname had lifted his shirt to show people a gun he had tucked into his pants.

Later on in the evening, Tanner said a fight broke out and she heard gunshots.

She testified that she was rushed upstairs away from the gunshots but through a window, she could see her brother and his girlfriend running around the house with Noname close behind him with what looked like a gun.

Tanner said she then ran outside to find her brother lying in the backyard.

Choking back tears Tanner told the jury, “I held him. I didn’t know he was shot. I looked at my hands and they were bloody.”

“He gave one last breath.”

During cross examination by defence lawyer Noah Evanchuk, it was suggested that some of what Shesheena said didn’t add up.

The defence called into question Tanner’s memory of seeing an actual gun and raised questions about her initial testimony to police in which she said her brother Nolan Tanner had assaulted Noname’s friend.

Since the beginning of the trial, the defence acknowledged that Noname is responsible for Tanner’s death, but said the question is why the death happened.

In opening statements, Evanchuk said Nolan Tanner stabbed Noname in his lower back. He argued that Noname’s actions were reasonable in the circumstances or should only be considered manslaughter.

The trial resumes Tuesday with Nolan Tanner’s girlfriend expected to take the stand.

Elijah Noname is also expected to testify on Thursday.