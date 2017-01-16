Calgary’s Highland Park development back before council Monday

A long-awaited public hearing into a proposed development at a former Calgary golf course began Monday.

A Vancouver-based developer wants to transfer the privately-owned former Highland Park Golf Course into a mixed-use site incorporating residential and retail units.

As many as 2,070 condos and town homes could be built on the site.

Despite changes to the original plan, including more green space and trees, designed to appease community concerns, many residents in the area remain opposed to the plans of developer Maple Projects Inc.

“We are looking for more and better green space,” Highland Park Community Association president Elise Bieche said. “I think we’re opposed to the lack of more and better green space that’s in the current plan. We are challenged by the uncertainty that is still involved in this application—in terms of density and built form—it is very much open to the developer.”

The developer said it has been engaging with the community since 2013 to design a project that will support families and seniors. Maple Projects Inc. said it’s also trying to provide convenient access to existing transit and the future Greenline LRT.