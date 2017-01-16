Barack Obama welcomes World Series champion Cubs to White House

President Barack Obama is celebrating the World Series champion Chicago Cubs before he leaves office.

On what usually is a sleepy federal holiday at the White House, Cubs players filed into the White House East Room on Martin Luther King Day for Obama’s final ceremony for a championship sports team. Even sweeter for Obama is that the Cubs hail from his hometown.

WATCH: Obama jokes that Cubs GM Theo Epstein being considered for DNC chair

The president has a home in Chicago and is a White Sox fan. He rooted for the Cubs after the Sox failed to reach the playoffs.

Had a blast at the @WhiteHouse with the boys! Glad we got @POTUS to change his mind to @FLOTUS team! 😂 #CubsinDC pic.twitter.com/BxjL8vBMfj — Kyle Schwarber (@kschwarb12) January 16, 2017

Obama invited the Cubs hours after they won the series in November, asking on Twitter if the team wanted to visit before his term ends on Friday.

The Cubs won their first World Series title since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians.