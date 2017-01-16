Politics
January 16, 2017

Barack Obama welcomes World Series champion Cubs to White House

By Darlene Superville The Associated Press

President Barack Obama holds up a personalized Chicago Cubs baseball jersey presented to him for a group photo during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, where the president honored the 2016 World Series Champion baseball team.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
President Barack Obama is celebrating the World Series champion Chicago Cubs before he leaves office.

On what usually is a sleepy federal holiday at the White House, Cubs players filed into the White House East Room on Martin Luther King Day for Obama’s final ceremony for a championship sports team. Even sweeter for Obama is that the Cubs hail from his hometown.

WATCH: Obama jokes that Cubs GM Theo Epstein being considered for DNC chair

 

The president has a home in Chicago and is a White Sox fan. He rooted for the Cubs after the Sox failed to reach the playoffs.

Obama invited the Cubs hours after they won the series in November, asking on Twitter if the team wanted to visit before his term ends on Friday.

READ MORE: Wrigley Field exterior walls covered by colourful scrawls of support from Cubs fans

The Cubs won their first World Series title since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians.

