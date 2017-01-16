Regina police looking for missing woman last seen in December

Regina police are searching for a woman who was reported missing on Dec. 16, 2016 by family members.

Police have been searching for 53-year-old Cynthia Deann Parker at possible addresses associated with her, but have been unable to locate her.

Parker is Caucasian, 5’8”, 190 lbs, with blue eyes and long brown hair. She also has pierced ears.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cynthia Deann Parker is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.