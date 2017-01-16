DP World takes control of Saint John container terminal

The fourth largest container company in the world, DP World, has officially taken over operations of the west side container terminal at Port Saint John, about six months after a 30-year lease was signed between the port and company.

The goal is to grow the business and two massive cranes, now ready for use, are expected to be a big part of that growth.

“These cranes will really help us to not only meet the needs of current vessel owners that call the port throughout the tidal range but also be able to work with larger ships,” said Curtis Doiron, general manager of DP World in Saint John. “Up to twice or maybe even three times the size of ships that are calling the port today”.

Doiron believes there is great potential to do even greater things in the port city.

“We’re going to lean heavily on our resources and relationships that we have with our global customers and many other ports in the world and be able to bring Saint John to the forefront in terms of visibility in the marketplace,” he said.

The men and women who work on the waterfront are equally as hopeful.

“We’re very, very optimistic that DP World with their global connections are going to be able to attract new shipping lines into the Port of Saint John,” said Pat Riley of International Longshoremen’s Association Local 273.

The first ship to call under DP World in Saint John is Tuesday morning.