Man killed when truck T-boned in eastern Alberta highway intersection

A 65-year-old man was killed Saturday evening when the truck he was driving was hit by another truck near Bonnyville, Alta.

RCMP said it happened at around 7 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the intersection of Township Road 604 and Highway 881.

A Ford pickup truck was heading east on the township road and didn’t stop at the stop sign at Highway 881, Mounties said.

The vehicle was T-boned by a southbound GMC pickup truck.

The only person in the Ford truck – a 65-year-old man from Glendon, Alta. – died at the scene.

There were four people inside the GMC and two suffered minor injuries, RCMP said.

The crash is still under investigation.

The intersection is about 50 kilometres west of Bonnyville and 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.