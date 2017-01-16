Edmonton Eskimos sign international wide receiver Vidal Hazelton

The Edmonton Eskimos have signed Vidal Hazelton, who joined the team’s practice roster last year after being part of a wide receiver purge by Toronto.

The New York native had 27 receptions for 361 yards and three touchdowns in eight games for the Argonauts last season when he was cut along with Kevin Elliott, Tori Gurley and Phil Bates after a loss to Montreal.

Hazelton had a strong 2015 with Toronto with 70 receptions for 803 yards and six touchdowns and was the East Division finalist for CFL Rookie of the Year.

Prior to the CFL, Hazelton spent time with the NFL’s San Diego Chargers (2011), Cincinnati Bengals (2011-12), Tennessee Titans (2012) and New York Jets (2013).