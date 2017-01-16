RCMP hope to crack 2015 Lake Country home invasion case

Over a year after what RCMP are calling a targeted home invasion in Lake Country, police are once again appealing to the public for information.

On Oct. 4, 2015 at about 11:30 p.m., police were called to a home on Tyndall Road.

RCMP say two men armed with a gun went inside the house and tied up a 61-year-old woman.

A 65-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.

After the culprits fled, the woman managed to free herself and call RCMP.

A police dog was brought in to search the area, but no suspects were found.

RCMP did not reveal if anything was taken from the house.

The Southeast District General Investigation Unit is still actively investigating the crime and is looking for the public’s assistance.

“We believe that there is someone in the community who may have the missing piece to help solve this investigation,” Kelowna RCMP’s Corp. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release. “What seems inconsequential to you may in fact be a very important piece.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at http://www.crimestoppers.net or text to CRIMES (274637) ktown.