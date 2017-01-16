Alleged impaired driver causes crash in Regina on Sunday night

A 28-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a crash that happened in Regina on Sunday night.

Police were called to the Ring Road overpass over Dewdney Avenue. They were told a black truck was southbound on Ring Road. It left the roadway just before the overpass and hit the wall and pedestrian walkway.

After this there was a second accident between the black truck and a blue truck that was travelling eastbound on Dewdney.

The driver and the passenger of the blue truck were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The 28-year-old driver of the black truck has been charged with impaired driving. He remains in hospital at this time and has been issued an Appearance Notice to attend court on February 13.