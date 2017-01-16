Sentencing decision expected for men convicted in swarming death of Lukas Strasser-Hird

Three men convicted in the swarming death of a Calgary teen are expected to learn their fate on Monday.

Lukas Strassier-Hird died after being attacked in the alley behind a downtown Calgary nightclub in November 2013.

Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera have been found guilty of second-degree murder while Joch Pouk was found guilty of manslaughter.

Shlah and Cabrera face automatic life sentences with no chance of parole for at least 10 years. However, a judge must decide how long before they’re eligible for parole.

The Crown is seeking 17 years parole ineligibility for Cabera and 14 years for Shlah. The prosecution argues Cabrera was the main aggressor, saying he used a weapon in the attack and was out on bail when it happened. In regards to Shlah, the Crown says he has significant issues surrounding his temper and a strong message needs to be sent to the public.

Both Cabrera and Shlah’s lawyers, however, argue their clients should be eligible for parole within 10 years.

Meanwhile, the Crown is seeking eight years parole ineligibility for Pouk’s part in Strasser-Hird’s death.

A fourth man, Jordan Liao, was charged with second-degree murder and later acquitted.

A fifth man, Nathan Gervais, is accused of first-degree-murder in the case. He was out on bail and disappeared right before the trial. A warrant remains out for his arrest.