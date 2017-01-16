Crime
January 16, 2017

Vandals hit Edmonton Ski Club for 3rd time since December

The Edmonton Ski Club was struck by vandals on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

Courtesy, Ken Saunders, Edmonton Ski Club
For the third time since December, the Edmonton Ski Club is left cleaning up after vandals.

Sometime early Sunday morning, the lift shack and everything inside were destroyed. Vandals tore out cables, ruining equipment necessary to operate the hill.

The damage happened as the hill was hosting the Edmonton Alpine Ski Racing Society’s annual competition, which welcomes more than 4,000 athletes and their families from across Alberta.

“Fortunately, our staff came in early and thanks to their herculean efforts, repairs were made in time for the race to continue,” Ken Saunders, executive director of the Edmonton Ski Club, said.

In December, the hill was struck twice by vandals. One of the cables from the surface lift was cut and wiring in the T-bar electrical panel was torn out. Several of the ski hill’s buildings were also marked up with profane graffiti. More than $5,000 in damage was done.

“It’s so frustrating that such an important city asset continually falls victim to senseless vandalism,” Saunders said.

“At a time when we should be celebrating support from the city and a clear path to redevelopment, we find ourselves wasting precious resources of time and money to repair vandalism.”

Earlier this year, city council approved $388,000 in emergency funding for the non-profit to continue to operate this winter. The river valley facility had asked for $1.3 million over five years to keep the hill open.

The Edmonton Ski Club has been in operation for 105 years.

The Edmonton Ski Club was struck by vandals on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

The Edmonton Ski Club was struck by vandals on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

The Edmonton Ski Club was struck by vandals on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

The Edmonton Ski Club was struck by vandals on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

The Edmonton Ski Club was struck by vandals on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

The Edmonton Ski Club was struck by vandals on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

The Edmonton Ski Club was struck by vandals on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

The Edmonton Ski Club was struck by vandals on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

The Edmonton Ski Club was struck by vandals on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

The Edmonton Ski Club was struck by vandals on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.

