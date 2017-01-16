Snowfall warning for Trans-Canada; Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.
Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected.
Snow should start to fall around noon on Monday and continue through Tuesday, as a series of Pacific fronts move across the region.
Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times by heavy snow and driving conditions may become hazardous.
