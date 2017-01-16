Canada
January 16, 2017 1:42 pm

Snowfall warning for Trans-Canada; Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

kimberley-hs By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected.

Snow should start to fall around noon on Monday and continue through Tuesday, as a series of Pacific fronts move across the region.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times by heavy snow and driving conditions may become hazardous.

 

