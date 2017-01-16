Pedestrian sent to hospital after being struck by grader: Regina police

A collision between a snow-clearing vehicle and a pedestrian sent one person to hospital Monday morning.

According to police, officers were sent to 5th Avenue and Athol Street at 9:05 a.m. for a collision between a grader and a 22-year-old man.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates a grader, which police said is believed to be moving at a low speed, hit the pedestrian.

Regina police also said there were a number of snow-clearing vehicles in the area at the time.

The man was taken to hospital and police are holding the scene for further investigation. Traffic is currently restricted near 5th Avenue and Athol Street.