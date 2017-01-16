Regina’s mayor sits 7th in latest approval ratings

A new poll out this morning shows Mayor Michael Fougere’s approval rating lags behind other Canadian leaders.

According to the latest poll from Mainstreet Research, Fougere has a 54 per cent approval rating, coming in at number 7 on a list of ten Canadian mayors.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson takes the top spot and Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark comes in second with 72 percent approval.

Here is the complete list of the Mayor’s approval rankings:

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson: 79 per cent Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark: 72 per cent Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi: 65 per cent Montreal mayor Denis Coderr: 62 per cent Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson: 58 per cent Toronto Mayor John Tory: 55 per cent Regina Mayor Michael Fougere: 54 per cent Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman: 53 per cent Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkins: 51 per cent Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson: 50 per cent

The poll also mentioned that Regina’s city council has an approval rating of 50 per cent and that sits 5th in Canada.