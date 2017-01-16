New Brunswick man dies after being hit by vehicle

A Hatfield Point, N.B., man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday evening.

According to an RCMP release, the 54-year-old man was walking along Highway 124 in Hatfield Point when he was struck. Sussex RCMP responded to the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Cpl. Mark Ward with RCMP said the man died from his injuries on scene. The release went on to say the driver of the vehicle was unharmed and there were no other passengers in the car.

RCMP have brought in a collision reconstructionist to assist in the investigation.