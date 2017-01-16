Contest encouraging rural entrepreneurs with disability returns

First launched in 2011 by Community Futures, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, the Just Watch Me contest is part of the Entrepreneurs with Disabilities Program (EDP).

The contest initially started with just a few entries, but spread by word of mouth and it’s been gaining in popularity each year. Some contestants who initially competed as startup entrepreneurs came back to compete in the seasoned category.

EDP manager Susan Bater was excited about the 2016-17 launch and the potential to support small business leaders in their path to success, but also to educate the public on our diverse workforce, seeing abilities and people first.

“We ask entrepreneurs to enter the contest, do a quick two to three minute video telling us about their business success, so we can let everybody know,” Bater said.

“We have a lot of great stories.”

The contest has two categories: Startup Entrepreneur or Seasoned Entrepreneur. Each participant creates a profile on themselves and their rural business, and includes a video. The deadline to submit is Jan. 25, 2017.

According to the contest website, the videos are judged by a dynamic group of individuals from the business and disability community. The top four contestants in the seasoned entrepreneur category move to online public voting starting Feb. 1, 2017. The entrepreneur who receives the most public votes will be declared the winner on Feb. 17, 2017.

A number of local businesses and organizations are supporting the contest and helping provide prizes, including cash and business support services.

Nail The Numbers, BlackSun Inc., Square One, Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce and Women Entrepreneurs of Saskatchewan Inc. are a few local examples.

All participants that create a business profile are entered into a draw for $100, plus they receive a guaranteed prize. Top prizes include $250 cash and prizes for a Saskatchewan winner and Manitoba winner in the startup category.

In the seasoned category, there are cash prizes for first, second, third and fourth place topping out at $1000 cash plus prizes. The first place winner in the seasoned entrepreneur category also gets $5000 worth of social media services from Exchange Digital PR.

The contest’s website has a list of the business support prizes from those participating sponsors.

Most importantly though, entrepreneurs are helping create an encouraging environment for others wishing to pursue a similar path, but who fear coming up against the stereotypes that still exist today around disability.

They get the word out about their business, and show communities across both provinces what is possible. Rural entrepreneurs also tend to get less traffic and attention compared to their large city counterparts, which is the reason the contest focuses on smaller communities.

“All the entrepreneurs say you know the prizes are fantastic, but we really love the votes, and really love the community support,” Bater said.

“So you just really want the public to come and embrace the contest, follow us on Twitter @EDPJustWatchMe, and come back when it’s time to vote.”

Janie Gaudet, a 2015 contestant who won the Startup Saskatchewan Entrepreneur is back, entering the seasoned entrepreneur category this time. She hopes to see other entrepreneurs with disabilities or health challenges participate, and promises them a great experience.

“I didn’t know about Square One. I didn’t know about Community Futures and all those people that are out there cheering for you,” Gaudet said.

“It’s really energizing, and just helps you hold your head up and keep on going.”

Global Saskatoon anchor Julie Mintenko is the Just Watch Me contest social media ambassador for 2016-17.