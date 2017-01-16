Man walking to bus stop robbed at gunpoint in Red Deer: RCMP

Police in Red Deer, Alta., are looking for suspects after a pedestrian was robbed at gunpoint on Monday morning.

It happened in the intersection of 59 Avenue and 68 Street at around 5:10 a.m.

Red Deer RCMP said the victim, a 26-year-old man, was walking to a bus stop when a black car stopped near him and two of the three people inside got out.

The two suspects allegedly pointed firearms at the victim, demanding his wallet. He complied, but RCMP said as he walked away the suspects “fired several shots into the air.”

The victim wasn’t injured.

Police are searching for a black four-door 2008 Chevrolet Malibu last seen driving east on 68 Street toward Gaetz Avenue.

RCMP said the driver of the vehicle was wearing a black ski mask.

The second suspect is described as being between 5’4″ to 5’5″ tall, about 19 to 21 years old, wearing a black flat-brim baseball cap and a light grey and black zip-up hoodie with designs on it. He had a long-barrelled firearm, possibly .22 calibre, with a black barrel.

The third suspect, who had a double-barrelled shotgun, is described simply as having a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or contact Crime Stoppers.