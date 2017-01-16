Missing
January 16, 2017 8:49 am
Updated: January 16, 2017 9:05 am

Search on for Burnaby teen now missing more than a week

Alexandra Olivia has been missing for more than a week.

The search is on for a Burnaby teen who has now been missing for more than a week.

Burnaby RCMP say it is out-of-character for Alexandra Olivia to be missing this long.

Police are trying to find the 19-year-old to confirm she is is OK.

Alexandra Olivia was last seen in Burnaby on Jan. 8.

She is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 19 years old
  • 5’6” tall, slim build
  • Brown eyes with dark brown hair
  • Also goes by the surname of Castro-Lopez

Anyone with information regarding Olivia’s whereabouts is urged to call the Burnaby RCMP Missing Persons Unit at 604 294-7922 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

