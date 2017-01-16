Search on for Burnaby teen now missing more than a week

The search is on for a Burnaby teen who has now been missing for more than a week.

Burnaby RCMP say it is out-of-character for Alexandra Olivia to be missing this long.

Police are trying to find the 19-year-old to confirm she is is OK.

Alexandra Olivia was last seen in Burnaby on Jan. 8.

She is described as:

Caucasian female

19 years old

5’6” tall, slim build

Brown eyes with dark brown hair

Also goes by the surname of Castro-Lopez

Anyone with information regarding Olivia’s whereabouts is urged to call the Burnaby RCMP Missing Persons Unit at 604 294-7922 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).