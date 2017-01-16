Two Montreal city councillors will recommend city host Expo 2025

As Montreal celebrates the 50th anniversary of Expo 67, two elected officials from Montreal are proposing to invite the world to the city by organizing the World Expo in 2025.

Councillors Marvin Rotrand and Justine McIntyre will recommend the Coderre administration examine the possibility at the next municipal council meeting.

They plan on making public their costs evaluation and the economic impact of the event on Monday.

Cities that are interested have until May 22nd to enter the race. Currently, Paris is the only city in the running.