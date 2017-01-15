Crime
January 15, 2017 7:54 pm
Updated: January 15, 2017 7:56 pm

Person of interest in Saskatoon’s 1st homicide of 2017 sought by police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police are asking the public for help locating Daniel Forest, who is a person of interest in Saskatoon’s first homicide investigation of 2017.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
Saskatoon police are asking the public for help locating Daniel Forest, 27, who has been identified as a person of interest in the city’s first homicide investigation of 2017.

Officials with the major crime section said Forest needs to be found and questioned.

He is believed to be operating a red 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

This photo is what the vehicle associated with Daniel Forest looks like.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11, emergency personnel were called to an injured person in a Riversdale neighbourhood residence.

Upon arrival to the 200-block Avenue I South, a 45-year-old man who had been the victim of an apparent assault was found. He was taken to Royal University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222- 8477.

