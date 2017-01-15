Person of interest in Saskatoon’s 1st homicide of 2017 sought by police

Saskatoon police are asking the public for help locating Daniel Forest, 27, who has been identified as a person of interest in the city’s first homicide investigation of 2017.

Officials with the major crime section said Forest needs to be found and questioned.

READ MORE: Saskatoon’s first homicide victim of 2017 a 45-year-old man

He is believed to be operating a red 2001 Ford Explorer Sport Trac.

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11, emergency personnel were called to an injured person in a Riversdale neighbourhood residence.

Upon arrival to the 200-block Avenue I South, a 45-year-old man who had been the victim of an apparent assault was found. He was taken to Royal University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222- 8477.