Warmer temperatures in Winnipeg may create some dangerous commutes

WINNIPEG — A welcomed blast of warm temperatures hitting Winnipeg could bring with it a dangerous delays on the roads.

With Environment Canada and Meteorologists saying more winter is behind us than in front, it’s a treat to see warm temperatures in the forecast for the upcoming week.

But, experts warn that with the warm temperatures you’ll also possibly experience a more slippery commute to work, whether you drive or walk.

Meteorologist, Jay Anderson, said the warm weather brings a danger that many don’t think about when they’re distracted by the warm up in the air.

He explained that warm temperatures are great but they have the same impact a cold drink has on an empty glass. The cold drink, once poured in to the glass, creates moisture on the glass that comes from the warm air.

Now, if you take Anderson’s example and apply it to the outdoors, on the already icy and cold roads, you’re not going to see water forming on the ground, but instead you’ll likely see more ice and icicles.

“The moisture and the ice is going to collect on those surfaces for maybe a day, a day and a half. So, it makes it very, very slippery,” said Anderson.

Anderson warns drivers to stay off the roads if possible for the first one or two days that start seeing milder winter temperatures at -8 C or higher.

“You just have to watch for the signs of the ice on that road. Usually it’s in the median or at least in the gaps between the tracks. You’ll start to see a little bit of a white shade,” said Anderson.