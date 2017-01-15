One person sent to hospital after Regina house fire

Regina Fire Services are investigating after a house fire broke out in the North Central neighbourhood Saturday.

At around 5 p.m., fire crews responded to a call in the 800-block of Garnet Street.

Regina Fire said there were three occupants in the home at the time, and all were safely evacuated.

However, one of them was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and observation.

The fire was contained to the bedroom and crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

No word yet on the cause.