WATCH: How a Vancouver man spent 2 months living in a storage locker

It’s no secret that it’s expensive to live in Vancouver. But one man appears to have created a unique and some say dangerous way to cut down on housing costs: living in a storage locker.

A video posted by a YouTube user known as 007craft shows a man who claims to have lived in a cramped South Vancouver storage locker for two months. He was able to furnish his tiny space with a bed, big-screen TV, telephone, a small kitchen and running water for the low price of $200 a month. He used the facility’s washroom and showered at a local gym.

In a Reddit post, 007craft said he decided to move into the storage locker after a trip hiking the Pacific Crest Trail. When he returned home, he didn’t have a place to stay and his possessions were in a storage locker. Instead of moving his stuff out of the locker, he moved in with all his stuff.

More than a few people responded to his post by saying that he put himself at risk by staying in a small space that could pose a fire hazard, but he said he felt safe while living there.

The storage facility said it evicted the man back in November. In the video, 007craft said he has now moved into a real apartment.