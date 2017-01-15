Canada
January 15, 2017 12:57 pm
Updated: January 15, 2017 1:03 pm

Halifax Fire rescue deer stranded on Long Lake

Natasha Pace 2016 Crop By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: Halifax Fire officials work to rescue a deer stranded on Long Lake in Hammonds Plains, NS..

Halifax Fire officials and members of the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources spend part of Sunday morning working to rescue a deer that was stuck on the ice of Long Lake in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

Firefighters were called to the area shortly before 11 a.m. When they got there, they found a deer stranded and unable to make it to shore.

Two officials walked out on the ice and were able to use a rope to pull the deer safely to the shore, where it was determined she was suffering from a broken leg.

DNR staff are now assessing the deer to determine what the next steps are.

Global News