Halifax Fire rescue deer stranded on Long Lake

Halifax Fire officials and members of the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources spend part of Sunday morning working to rescue a deer that was stuck on the ice of Long Lake in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

Firefighters were called to the area shortly before 11 a.m. When they got there, they found a deer stranded and unable to make it to shore.

Two officials walked out on the ice and were able to use a rope to pull the deer safely to the shore, where it was determined she was suffering from a broken leg.

DNR staff are now assessing the deer to determine what the next steps are.