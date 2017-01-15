Crime
January 15, 2017 12:39 pm
Updated: January 15, 2017 2:45 pm

Two men facing charges after overnight stabbing

By Reporter  Global News

Police said up to two people are in custody and could face charges.

WINNIPEG — A 21-year-old man is in stable condition after an early morning stabbing on Munroe Ave.

Police responded to an altercation at an apartment building in the 1100 block of Munroe Ave just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Police said a fight erupted at the apartment building, and one of the suspects pulled a knife, and stabbed the victim multiple times.

Two men are facing charges for possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

